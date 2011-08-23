PETA Takes Its Sex-Crazed Marketing To The Next Level By Launching A Porn Site

PETA has never been shy to try to grab your attention with sexually explicit ads, but its latest ploy takes it to a whole new level.



The animal rights group is planning to use the incoming domain name changes to register, and use, PETA.xxx, according to the Herald Sun. The site will feature both sexual content and graphic footage of animal abuse.

“Our racier actions are sometimes a way to get people to sit up and pay attention to the plight of animals,” PETA spokesperson Ashley Byrne explained to the Herald Sun, and this is certainly its most racy one yet.

But PETA has always used sex as a way to turn heads. Its ongoing “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign features celebrities posing nude, it had its Super Bowl “Veggie Love” commercial rejected for being too explicit, and has put together semi-nude and nude protests. It has also done ad campaigns featuring porn stars.

Is this the right way to go for PETA? Essentially, it’s taking both its methods of attention-grabbing imagery to the extreme: sex and animal cruelty. The sexual images will be uncensored, and the animal cruelty footage will come from its hidden camera stash, which it says is too graphic for television.

But has it finally gone too far?

