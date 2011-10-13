The 15 Most Offensive PETA Advertisements

Kim Bhasin
PETA has become notorious for its shocking — and often offensive — ad campaigns.

As an activist non-profit, PETA doesn’t have to worry much about making people angry, and they often thrive on it. Whether it’s using sex, graphic images or exploiting tragic news events, it’s all meant to grab your attention — by any means necessary.

It has developed a brand that’s on the fringe, supporting its own extreme stances. Many of the ads go out of their way to offend you and advertising authorities across the world. PETA even puts up websites to promote its ads that have been banned or rejected.

Though they turn plenty of heads, do some of their ads go over the line? PETA gets constantly slammed for objectifying women, so are they alienating potential new followers?

We’ve compiled 15 ads from PETA’s campaigns — what do you think? (Some may be NSFW)

PETA often gets celebs to pose nude, but this ad featuring Joanna Krupa with a crucifix hit a nerve -- the Catholic Church was outraged

This ad to protest the Crufts Dog Show in the UK also brought Hitler into the mix

PETA dressed up as Klan members for this publicity stunt at the Westminster Dog Show

This shock ad was part of its 'Go Veg' campaign -- one of many that compare women to meat

Even the tragic and disturbing Manitoba Greyhound bus beheading wasn't off limits

This gruesome anti-bullfighting shock ad with Spanish model Elen Rivas was banned in some in-flight magazines

PETA went on a global campaign against KFC, and used 'dead' bikini-clad women

PETA doesn't shy away from using pornstars either -- Jenna Jameson appeared in an ad

And so did Ron Jeremy

Feminists went bonkers when this commercial popped up, depicting a woman getting beaten for her coat

There's a whole genre of ads that are meant to shock you

