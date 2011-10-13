The 15 Most Offensive PETA Advertisements

PETA has become notorious for its shocking — and often offensive — ad campaigns.



As an activist non-profit, PETA doesn’t have to worry much about making people angry, and they often thrive on it. Whether it’s using sex, graphic images or exploiting tragic news events, it’s all meant to grab your attention — by any means necessary.

It has developed a brand that’s on the fringe, supporting its own extreme stances. Many of the ads go out of their way to offend you and advertising authorities across the world. PETA even puts up websites to promote its ads that have been banned or rejected.

Though they turn plenty of heads, do some of their ads go over the line? PETA gets constantly slammed for objectifying women, so are they alienating potential new followers?

We’ve compiled 15 ads from PETA’s campaigns — what do you think? (Some may be NSFW)

