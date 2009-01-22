PETA Misses Inauguration Thanks To Bernie Madoff

One group absent from yesterday’s Inaugural festivities was PETA, the animal-rights group that loves to torment people in furs. Why? Because they lost money with Bernie Madoff.



WSJ: The animal-welfare organisation viewed Mr. Obama’s election as a turning point. So when PETA saw that Mr. Obama would win the election last summer, the group began looking for a way to get an audience with Mr. Obama.

Unfortunately, the plan it cobbled together — which required bidding in an online auction and recruiting a former professional-basketball star/vegan — also involved an investment firm with ties to Mr. Madoff, the billionaire investor who recently confessed to running a $50 billion Ponzi scheme.

PETA execs were planning a sneak attack (er, casual meeting with) President Obama at one of last night’s inaugural balls, through a ticket auction on eBay. Unfortunately, the Chicago-based charity that was selling the tickets, December Rain, had invested its money with Fairfield Greenwich, Madoff’s largest feeder fund.

For $5,500, PETA bought an inaugural package that Mr. Friedrich [of PETA] thought would be an opportunity of a lifetime to pitch the president.

But a week before the inauguration, Mr. Saulnier [of December Rain] sent an email to PETA and other auction winners saying the tickets never materialised after Fairfield Greenwich lost billions of dollars investing with Mr. Madoff.

Mr. Saulnier promised to reimburse auction winners. But last week the charity closed its offices because it has received death threats from some auction winners, Mr. Saulnier said.

Guess PETA will have to try to get the President’s attention the old-fashioned way: protest outside the White House.

