PETA Goes The Uncontroversial Route And Hires Lil Bub As A Spokescat

Lil Bub’s PETA ad.

Most PETA ads are deliberately controversial. Some show naked models chained and beaten to simulate cruelty towards elephants. Others depict gruesome photos of dead animals.



But the animal rights group has decided to take a tamer approach in its new ad by selecting internet meme sensation, and recent movie star Lil Bub as its latest spokescat.

The poster advocates adopting rather than buying pets. Lil Bub also reminds humans to spay and neuter pets.

PETA states, “Bub knows firsthand the effects of the companion-animal overpopulation crisis: As the runt of a litter born to an outdoor stray, Bub began her life homeless, and her fosters struggled to find the special-needs cat a home. Bub’s dude soon came along to adopt and spay her, but millions of other cats aren’t as lucky.”

PETA’s other spokesanimal is Uggie, the performing dog from “The Artist.”

