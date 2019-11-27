PETA is going after the University of Georgia for using a live mascot, but Uga the bulldog actually lives a lavish life

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports The University of Georgia mascot, Uga X, poses on the field.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – better known as PETA– has come after the University of Georgia’s football team for its beloved mascot.

PETA tweeted that Uga X looked “miserable” at a recent UGA game and called on the university to retire the English bulldog from its obligations to the team.

Fans quickly pointed out that Uga leads a lavish life complete with his own bedroom, air-conditioned dog house, custom-engineered car, and hotel suite at a hotel near the university.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – better known as PETA – has come after the University of Georgia’s football team for its beloved mascot.

Uga X – the 10th iteration of the storied football program’s live pure-white English bulldog mascot – was caught on camera sulking and flashing his sad puppy dog eyes during No. 4 Georgia’s victory over the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday afternoon. The good boy sat cooped up in his custom, UGA-themed dog house – which comes equipped with a permanent air conditioner, lots of space, and a prime view of the cheerleaders – while rain poured down between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

PETA got ahold of the clip and noted in a tweet that Uga “LOOKS MISERABLE” and called on the university to “retire Uga immediately!”

HE LOOKS MISERABLE! No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans. Animals are NOT mascots ???? @UGAAthletics must retire Uga immediately! He should be at home with a loving family.pic.twitter.com/XBdIjRMLGW — PETA (@peta) November 25, 2019

Fans immediately responded to PETA’s post defending the university for its mascot tradition and pointing out that Uga leads a very lavish life.

This dog is treated better than any human in the state of Georgia. You should see what it’s like when he gets “packed up” for his luxurious travel. Only the best for UGA X. — Matt "HBTFD" Johnson (@GMattJ) November 26, 2019

I enjoy my life! — The Official UGA (@UGAtheDawg) November 26, 2019

You may already know this…UGA made sure his house has A/C, he flies first class and he has his own hotel room. But the University doesn’t own him. His human owner brings him to the game’s. They drive up from Savannah, GA. — UGA89 (@stacyethan) November 26, 2019

Uga does have a cushy life. He lives in Savannah, Georgia, with his owners – the Seiler family – and even has his own room. The Seilers drive Uga up to Athens in his own specially-engineered, Georgia-red car throughout the season for home games. When the Bulldogs are playing on the road, Uga typically travels with the team.

Uga has a publicist, lawyer, and agent, and is treated like royalty around the University of Georgia’s campus. He rides on a golf cart and even has his own suite in a nearby hotel where he gets a bath before every home game.

Given the years of history behind Georgia’s beloved Uga tradition, it seems unlikely that the university or the Seiler family would give in to PETA’s demands. Plus, it seems like Uga lives more than comfortably.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.