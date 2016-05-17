These luxury leather goods are still 'alive'

As part of a gruesome campaign called “Behind the Leather,” PETA Asia teamed up with global advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather to create a fake pop-up leather goods store in one of Bangkok’s trendiest malls. But inside the leather was shockingly realistic animal carnage to protest cruelty in the leather industry.

