PETA Asks Rays To Get Rid Of Fish Tank After Miguel Cabrera's Home Run Landed In It

Two weeks ago, Miguel Cabrera hit a home run at Tropicana Field that landed in the Rays’ cownose ray fish tank beyond the centre field wall (see video below) and now PETA wants the tank closed permanently.



PETA announced today that they have sent a letter to the Rays asking that the “touch tank” be closed and the Rays be returned to their home water. PETA specifically referenced the Cabrera home run and noted that they had warned the Rays of such an incident as early as 2006.

The rays are “held captive at Tropicana Field…[and] are subject to harassment, loud crowds, and even baseballs capable of seriously injuring them,” says PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Delcianna Winders. “When it comes to compassion, the Rays are batting .000.”

Carbrera’s home run was the second to land in the tank, which allows fans to pet and feed the cownose rays. Luis Gonzalez also hit a home run into the water in 2007.

PETA also noted that rays at a Brookfield Zoo touch tank in Chicago suffered a 56% mortality rate and another tank at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo had a 95% mortality rate.

Here is the Cabrera home run which does not appear to hit and rays and was quickly retrieved by a fan…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.