PETA's Latest Ad Asks If Kids Would Eat Their Dog For Thanksgiving

PETA, known for its shock tactic advertising, has gone for a classic Thanksgiving campaign by pulling at kids’ heartstrings.



The animal rights group has put billboards up around schools in Reno, Boise, and Sacramento asking: “KIDS: If you wouldn’t eat your dog, why eat a turkey?”

Fox reports that the billboards also ran in Canada during its Thanksgiving season and angered a bunch of turkey producers and farmers.

“It’s not classy and not tasteful,” Bill Uruski, chairman of the Turkey Producers in Canada, said.

The cute dog/turkey hybrid ran in PETA Thanksgiving ads last year, too.

See the billboard below:

Photo: PETA

