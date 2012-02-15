PETA Ad Draws Fire For Saying Sex Isn't Good Unless It Beats You Into A Neck Brace

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In very PETA fashion, the animal rights organisation has decided to wish you a happy Valentine’s Day with a controversial ad that promotes the ethical treatment of animals alongside the mistreatment women.

The commercial opens with a shot of “Jessica,” a bruised woman in a neck brace who is painfully (not to mention pantless-ly) making her way home. The narrator explains that Jessica is suffering from BWVAKTBOOM: “Boyfriend Went Vegan and Knocked the Bottom out of Me… a painful condition that occurs when boyfriends go Vegan and can suddenly bring it like a tantric porn star.”

After hobbling up the stairs, Jessica enters her apartment and throws her boyfriend his Viagra-powered celery. “Oh, you’re feeling better?” he asks, looking up from plastering over a hole in their bedroom wall—because it isn’t fun unless you get a concussion in the process!

Lisa Lange, a senior vice president for PETA, told Yahoo News that “the piece is tongue-in-cheek. People who watch the ad all the way through see the woman has a mischievous smile. She’s happy to go back with him. It’s playful.”

But many aren’t convinced by PETA’s “playful” justification and believe that the ad actually promotes violence against women..

“Cannot find the humour in this at all! I worked with Domestic Violence for 4 years…this ad is not amusing,” Mum LaCroix commented on PETA’s website, which supplies consumers with “practical” sex proofing tips to “help you get through BWVAKTBOOM.”

James Jewell wrote, “I think its sad that you equate good sex with painful, violent sex, I guess your trying to be sarcastic?”

PETA commercials are often made to provoke, offend, and then create greater buzz. Other ads have shown naked women in shackles; naked women copulating with vegetables; and other similar instances of violence against women. In 2007, the organisation released an online ad that showed a woman getting severely beaten for her fur coat that elicited similar complaints.

