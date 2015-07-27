14 super-successful people share some of their biggest pet peeves

Screenshot from ABC’s Mark Cuban really, really wishes you would stop doing that.

Everyone has things that make them tick, and top leaders are no exception. (You can’t stand people who loudly chew gum? You’re in good company — neither can Oprah.)

From half-baked ideas to working around the clock, we’ve collected the management pet peeves of 15 influential leaders.

Most of these are smart things to avoid in general. Some are individual quirks. But one thing’s for sure: If you ever happen to be discussing your future with Sheryl Sandberg, organising a meeting with Jeff Bezos, or buying President Obama his trail mix, you’ll know what to do.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.