12 Leaders Share Their Biggest Management Pet Peeves

Everyone has things that make them tick, and that’s especially true for powerful leaders who frequently deal with people.
From half-baked ideas to working around the clock, we’ve collected the management pet peeves of 12 of the world’s most influential leaders.
Most items on the list are smart things to avoid in general. For example, media mogul Oprah Winfrey is likely not the only person that considers loud gum chewing unprofessional. And if you ever get the chance to meet one of these people, you’ll know what not to do around them.
The president expects his staff to show up ready. As one senior aide told Politico, 'If people aren't prepared, if ideas are half-baked, he gets a little annoyed because he feels like he could be using his time better.'
He also dislikes when people monopolize the conversation at meetings, preventing others from speaking, and when people try to micromanage his time. 'If you spend too much time telling him where to go, how you get there, and everything in between, it drives him crazy,' says an aide.
The JP Morgan CEO has several management pet peeves. He wants people to feel free to bring up anything during meetings, and hates when they approach him individually afterward. Doing so, he feels, undercuts the expectation of healthy debate.
He also can't stand workers who throw their colleagues under the bus, criticising how some people jumped on the 'band wagon' in condemning Ina Drew after the former chief investment officer lost her job over the London Whale episode.
In an interview with ABC News, the Huffington Post Media Group president and editor-in-chief said her biggest pet peeve is 'people who pride themselves at working 24/7.' That's probably not surprising, considering that Huffington is also a serious advocate of getting enough sleep -- something working around the clock is sure to impair.
'I was having dinner with a guy recently and he bragged that he only got four hours of sleep the night before,' Huffington recalled. 'And I didn't say it, but I thought to myself, 'You know what, if you had gotten five this dinner would have been a lot more interesting.''
In both 'Shark Tank' and sports, the entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner won't stand for laziness. He complained in a Q&A with the Chicago Tribune about how few people 'actually do their homework' and how people in sports tend to 'do things because that's the way they always have been done, or because some 'expert' says so.'
The activist shareholder is quick to criticise businesses he perceives as favouring relatives. Once, on discovering that a company he invested in employed both the CEO's daughter and her husband, he called the husband and then disclosed their conversation in a letter.
'I was not sure whether it was his relation with his father-in-law or the $US238,776 salary that affords him the opportunity to work on his golf game during business hours,' Loeb wrote.
The former Googler and current CEO of Yahoo has expressed frustration with women's participation in computer science. She thinks there aren't enough women involved and that at least part of the problem comes from the industry itself.
'I'd like to see the industry be more encouraging and open to having women contribute to software in more significant numbers,' she said in a 2010 podcast.
Also concerned about women's place in the workplace is Facebook COO Sandberg, who is a big advocate of more women rising to leadership roles. She says one of her pet peeves is when women give up on opportunities because they worry about having a family later in life.
'If you want the option to stay in the workforce, keep your foot on the gas pedal, reach for opportunities until you actually have a child,' Sandberg said at an event promoting her book, 'Lean In.' 'That's what might get you promoted, where you'll have more control over your schedule, not less.'
The late innovator and Apple CEO didn't just dislike Android, he really, really hated it. Jobs reportedly told friends that he considered then-Android head Andy Rubin a 'big, arrogant f--k,' according to a new book by Fred Vogelstein.
Jobs' fury grew from a sense that Google was simply copying the ideas and design of Apple's software. 'Everything is a f--king rip off of what we're doing,' Jobs said, according to Vogelstein.
'I hate chewing gum,' the media mogul told People. 'It makes me sick just to think about it. When people chew loudly or smack it and pull it out of their mouth, that's the worst.'
Certainly in most professional settings, gum-chewing is an inadvisable habit for an employee to have.
The Kinko's founder says in his book 'Copy This!' that his pet peeve is managers that cozy up to their accountants, often at the expense of good money management, because they're too focused on bolstering revenues. He, on the other hand, claims he never cared how the company finances appeared to their accountant. 'I liked having high expenses,' he writes. 'It may not have looked pretty in the books, but it helped at the bottom line.'
In his kick-off address at this year's Google I/O conference, the tech CEO enumerated some of the things that annoy him the most. Among them is the continually negative coverage of Google in the press.
'Every story I read about Google is kind of us versus some other company or some stupid thing,' he said. 'And I just don't find that very interesting... Being negative is not how we make progress.'
The Supreme Court justice won't stand for cursing. As he told New York Magazine in an interview, 'One of the things that upsets me most about modern society is the coarseness of manners.'
Scalia says he can't watch a movie or TV program without experiencing 'the constant use of the F-word -- including, you know, ladies using it.'
