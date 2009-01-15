Pet Clothing Business Could Take A Hit in UK

Brits who like dressing up their pets for fun might just have to stop – or else they might end up in court. The Royal Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is threatening legal action against owners who dress up their pets with unnecessary accessories, garments and all other frilly things. Now, maybe its understanable to dress up pets for warmth in places where temperatures are sub-zero, but anywhere else, this should become the standard.



Daily Mail: Officials claim that putting on items such as boots, all-in-one trousers and hoodies, could be harmful to dogs and lead to prosecution for owners if they feel an animal’s welfare is at risk.

Canine couture is big business anad the increasing trend among owners to dress their pets fashionably has even led to top designers including Vivienne Westwood and Ben de Lisi creating dog outfits.

Um, Vivienne Westwood? On a dog? Really? Most people can’t afford that for themselves…

Dorset RSPCA spokeswoman Jo Barr said: ‘Dog owners should be aware that under the Animal Welfare Act that came into force in April 2007 they have a duty of care to ensure that all of their pets’ needs are met.

‘One of those needs is to express normal behaviour and it could mean that with restrictive clothing they are not able to do that properly.

‘We’re concerned that any pet should be viewed as a fashion accessory. Taking on an animal is a long-term commitment. It’s quite humiliating and sends out the wrong message about pet care.’

So think twice before you put that tutu on your poodle…

