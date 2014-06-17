Every Animal Lover Will Be Happy About This Chart

Joe Weisenthal
Adoptions vs. euthanasiaBAML

The above chart comes from Bank of America, and it’s one that every animal lover should be thrilled to see.

The analyst, Erin E. Wilson writes:

According to Pethealth Inc., a leading provider of management software to animal shelters in North America, year over year growth in pet adoptions across 1,186 Animal Welfare Organisations increased 6.5% in May, a meaningful rebound following a 2.1% decline in April and a 2.4% rise in March. By species, feline adoptions spiked 9.1%, while canine adoptions increased 4.6%. The average price of a canine vet visit is ~30% higher than a feline visit. According to Pethealth, adoptions from animal shelters represent ~30% of new pet acquisitions. Euthanasia, inversely correlated to pet demand, sank 16.6% in May compared to a 13.6% decline in April.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.