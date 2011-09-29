Pessimism Reaches Extreme Levels For U.S. Equity

Bearish investment advisors outnumber Bulls by a few percentage points.



Believe it or not, that represents an extreme pessimism reading, Investor Intelligence’s John grey tells King World News:

“Normally when you start to see the number of bears exceed the number of bulls, and we have seen that by a modest margin the past three weeks, that generally signals the end of a correction or at least the area of a bottom. That is also what we saw at the end of August, 2010, after about three and a half months of sideways trading at that time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.