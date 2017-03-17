The Mexican peso trades its best level since Trump won the election

Elena Holodny
Mexican pesoMarkets Insider

The Mexican peso is ticking up on Friday.

The currency is higher by 0.3% at 19.2125 per US dollar as of 7:46 a.m. ET.

The peso jumped earlier in the week after President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said in an interview with Bloomberg, “We have a tremendous opportunity, with Mexico in particular, to use higher rules of origin to develop a mutually beneficial regional powerhouse where workers and manufacturers on both sides of the border will benefit enormously.”

“The North American area can be a tremendous powerhouse in the global economy under the right set of bilateral trade agreements,” he added.

Notably, individual bilateral trade agreements with Mexico and Canada would be a change from the current three-nation trade deal, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The peso has gained 12.6% since Trump was sworn into office on January 20.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:51 a.m. ET:

  • The US dollar index is little changed at 100.38 ahead of several data points: industrial production will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan consumer confidence is due out at 10 a.m. ET and the Baker Hughes rig count will cross the wires at 1 p.m. ET.
  • The euro is down by 0.2% at 1.0741 against the dollar. Later in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
  • The Russian ruble is down by 0.2% at 57.8855 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.3% at $US51.91 per barrel.
  • The Indian rupee is little changed at 65.462 per dollar.

NOW WATCH: 7 mega-billionaires who made a fortune last year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.