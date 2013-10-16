Tiny Pesky Frogs Are Invading Larry Ellison's Hawaiian Paradise

A tiny, loud and annoying frog called the Coqui has been seen on Larry Ellison’s Hawaiian island of Lanai.

The Coqui frogs are an invasive species that range in size from a penny to a quarter. The males make a loud, high pitched chirping sound at night. They are a native of Puerto Rico and have become a huge problem for the Big Island of Hawaii because the Hawaiian ecosystem doesn’t have any of the Coqui’s native predators.

The population of these tiny frogs has exploded, devouring Hawaiian insects, causing ecological damage and making tons of noise. There’s a big push to try and get rid of them on the Big Island.

Apparently a single male Coqui frog has been captured on Lanai according to the Lanai Times, as spotted by Duane Shimogawa at the Pacific Business News.

That’s a scary problem because where there is one Coqui male, there is likely many more.

Ellison is hoping to turn Lanaii into an ecological experiment of sustainable living and farming. He’s also expanded the island’s resort and bought an airline to bring workers and tourists to his corner of paradise. He wouldn’t want all that ruined by noisy little frogs.

The company is asking people to report the locations of any Coqui they find, or hear.

