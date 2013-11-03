A Former Skype Product Boss Has Invented An Uncrackable Encrypted Messaging Service

If you’re the type of person who likes to know that he or she can email or send files with the knowledge that you’re doing so completely securely,

you’ll want to check out Perzo.

Perzo functions as a communications platform that uses some novel encryption and decryption methods to keep your messages completely safe from prying eyes. It’s the brainchild of David Gurle, a technologist with an extensive career that includes roles at companies like Skype, Thomson Reuters, and Microsoft among others.

Your messages on Perzo are encrypted and turned into a bunch of gibberish using a cryptographic key generated from characters within the messages themselves. Gurle walked us through how it works:

“We’ve developed a new technology that looks at your messages and, randomly, a set of characters from it, then goes to the next message to generate a new key using that message’s characters, and so on. Every single message sent through Perzo is encrypted using its own key.”

Don’t think that Perzo has access to your conversations just because this is all happening on their infrastructure. If the NSA were to ask Perzo to retrieve a person’s messages, all Perzo would be able to show them is a bunch of garbled text. It’s designed in such a way that any third party, Perzo included, can’t decode the messages.

“We can’t see what you’re doing. If you lose your password, it’s practically impossible for us to retrieve it, and that’s by design. And if the government asks us for our data, obviously we’ll comply, but we have no way to help them make sense of the encrypted message.”

If you’re looking for a secure communication tool, Perzo is it.

