Peruvian goalie drop-kicks referee in the back after receiving a yellow card

Scott Davis

During a Copa Peru match between Union Perene and Pichanaki, Perene goalie Paulo Insua lost his mind after receiving a yellow card from the referee.

As video first published by L’Equipe shows, the goalie came charging out of nowhere and drop-kicked the referee, Abraham Costillo, square in the back.

Goalie drop kicks refPlay GIFVia YouTube

Probably uncalled for.

Amazingly, the referee got back up pretty quickly while Pichanaki players checked on him.

Goalie kicks ref 2Play GIFVia YouTube

And the goalie walked away pretty casually, knowing he’s probably not going to be playing again very soon.

Goalie kicks ref 3Play GIFVia YouTube

