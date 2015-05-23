Peruvian goalie drop-kicks referee in the back after receiving a yellow card

During a Copa Peru match between Union Perene and Pichanaki, Perene goalie Paulo Insua lost his mind after receiving a yellow card from the referee.

As video first published by L’Equipe shows, the goalie came charging out of nowhere and drop-kicked the referee, Abraham Costillo, square in the back.

Probably uncalled for.

Amazingly, the referee got back up pretty quickly while Pichanaki players checked on him.

And the goalie walked away pretty casually, knowing he’s probably not going to be playing again very soon.

