If you want to spend a night in this see-through cliffside hotel, you'll have to take a terrifying journey

A Peruvian company has taken adventure tourism to new heights.

For about $US300 a night per person, Natura Vive houses intrepid travellers in Skylodge, a series of three sleeping pods that jut out on a mountainside in the Peruvian Andes.

But there’s a hitch if you want to visit: the pods are accessible only after hiking or zip-lining over 1,000 feet to the four-bed suites, which each have six windows, a bathroom and a dining area.

Natura Vive was founded in 2008 by Ario Ferri, a mountain climbing guide who designed the hanging suites. The adventure tourism company also conducts rock-climbing and zip-lining tours.

Here’s what the cliff-side hotel has to offer.

Visitors climb 1,400 iron rungs to reach the two-year-old Skylodge, with a steel cable tied around the body for protection. You could also zip-line all the way to the cliffside suites. Guests enter the pods through submarine-style roof hatches. The 192-square-foot transparent rooms each house up to four people, and overlook Peru's Sacred Valley. The capsules are made from aerospace aluminium and weather-resistant polycarbonate. Each suite has six windows and four ventilation ducts. The pods even have a dining area that sits above the lodge. An insulating wall separates the suite from the bathroom, which has a dry toilet and a sink. Curtains can be drawn for privacy. The suites are lit by four lamps and a reading light, all fuelled by solar panels. The entire experience costs about $300, including the trip to and from the micro-hotel. The package includes gourmet dinner, breakfast and wine -- and of, course, the spectacular view of the Sacred Valley.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.