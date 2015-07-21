If you want to spend a night in this see-through cliffside hotel, you'll have to take a terrifying journey

A Peruvian company has taken adventure tourism to new heights.
For about $US300 a night per person, Natura Vive houses intrepid travellers in Skylodge, a series of three sleeping pods that jut out on a mountainside in the Peruvian Andes.
But there’s a hitch if you want to visit: the pods are accessible only after hiking or zip-lining over 1,000 feet to the four-bed suites, which each have six windows, a bathroom and a dining area.
Natura Vive was founded in 2008 by Ario Ferri, a mountain climbing guide who designed the hanging suites. The adventure tourism company also conducts rock-climbing and zip-lining tours.
Here’s what the cliff-side hotel has to offer.
Visitors climb 1,400 iron rungs to reach the two-year-old Skylodge, with a steel cable tied around the body for protection.
The 192-square-foot transparent rooms each house up to four people, and overlook Peru's Sacred Valley.
An insulating wall separates the suite from the bathroom, which has a dry toilet and a sink. Curtains can be drawn for privacy.
