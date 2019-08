Peru is the world’s top cocaine producer. As part of a renewed effort to eradicate drugs, Peruvian officials have just seized and burned 2.2 tons of drugs. In 2015, officials have destroyed 22 tons of cocaine and marijuana in total.

