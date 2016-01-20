To track down illegal dumpers, the Peruvian government is strapping GoPros onto vultures

Peru’s capital, Lima, has a trash problem, as a lot of the city’s trash ends up in rivers and other public areas. In order to track down illegal trash dumpers, the government is now strapping GoPros and GPS trackers onto vultures, since this scavenging bird is perfect for finding stray garbage.

