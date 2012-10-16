South America Has A Fast Food Mecca And It's Dominated By KFC

Photo: By Mike Saechang on Flickr

If you’re in a populated area of Peru, you only have to travel, on average, two-thirds of a mile to reach the closest American fast food joint.In fact, Peru has the highest concentration of U.S. fast food restaurants of any country on the planet, report John Quigley and Ari Altstedter at Bloomberg.



And Yum! Brands’ KFC rules the Peruvian market.

The big American chains moved into Peru back in the 1980s, and over time they’ve managed to take over the industry. Now the U.S. chains have 60 per cent of the market, with McDonald’s and Burger King as the fastest-growing brands.

How did Peru become a bastion of American fast food?

Well, there’s a big food scene and the culture is open to foreign influences — they’re particularly in love with American culture. Plus, the American chains are simply more adept at their trade than the local businesses.

Diego Herrera, president of the Peruvian Chamber of Franchises, explains to Bloomberg:

“Foreign brands have much more experience and they have a structure and operating capacity that brands in Peru haven’t been able to develop … They’re brands that have studied their marketing, their customers, their processes almost to perfection. They come here and advance very quickly, filling gaps at a sort of pace that Peruvian businesses can’t match.”

