6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake has rattled northern Peru near the coastal city of Piura with no immediate reports of damage or injuries

Nelson Penachin of Peru’s civil defence agency said it has no reports so far of damage from the quake that struck at 6:51 p.m. local time Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said its epicentre was six miles (10 kilometers) underground.

It was the second quake to shake seismically active Peru on Saturday. A 6.1 magnitude temblor centered near the city of Pisco struck at 3:59 a.m. with no damage reported. The city suffered a devastating 2007 quake of 8.0 magnitude that claimed more than 500 lives.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.