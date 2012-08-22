Planned Condos In Peru Feature Suspended Pools A Hundred Feet Up

The preliminary sketches for new luxury high-rise condos in Lima, Peru have one notable feature.
The structure’s pools, by architecture firm DCPP, appear to be suspended in mid-air. The planned tower would be 20 feet tall, meaning some pools would be 100 feet high or more.
Check it out:
Photo: DCPP
Photo: DCPP
DON’T MISS: INFOGRAPHIC: The World’s Most Expensive Foods >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.