Perth startup HealthEngine has secured $26.7 million in series C funding led by Sequoia India

Perth booking technology startup HealthEngine will look to expand internationally with $26.7 million in series C funding, hoping to become the next success story for Sequoia Capital.

Sequoia’s Indian arm led the funding round, making HealthEngine its first investment into an all-Australian startup.

“This investment announces HealthEngine’s arrival on the global startup scene, hopefully putting us on a similar trajectory to many of Sequoia’s other successes – iconic companies like Apple and Google and more recently startups like Whatsapp, Stripe and Airbnb,” said HealthEngine founder and chief executive Dr Marcus Tan.

The investment round also involved Alium Capital, which was also revealed today as a backer for Nitro’s $US15 million series C, with Go Capital, Carsales.com.au founder Greg Roebuck and the founders of e-commerce outfit Lux Group chipping in.

Telstra Ventures and Seven West Media are already represented on the HealthEngine board from previous investments, with Sequoia to now join them.

The startup announced that the money would be used to increase its current headcount of 100, as well as develop new products, expand into markets beyond Australia and possibly make acquisitions.

Sequoia India principal Pieter Kemps said that HealthEngine had “built the foundation of a powerful health experience platform” that helps match up patients to healthcare practitioners.

“We have been impressed by the HealthEngine team as they are credible domain experts with the technical and commercial smarts to build a world-class business.”

HealthEngine, which claims more than one million patient-side users each month, raised its series B round in 2015 but did not disclose the amount. Its series A, which involved Telstra and Seven West, scored the company $10.4 million in 2013.

