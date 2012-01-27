THE PERTH LIFE: You Never Knew Life Was So Good In One Of The Most Isolated Places On Earth

Photo: andru1308/Flickr

Australia, the land of beaches, babes, and beer, can now boast that it has one of the highest concentrations or ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the world, according to a study by WealthX.The sparsely-populated continent, with about 22.8 million people, is home to 2,740 ultra-affluent who are each worth at least $30 million — most of whom made their fortunes in real estate, finance and manufacturing around Sydney and Melbourne.



But one of the the more interesting trends is the sharp rise of Perth, one of the most isolated cities in the world, which WealthX has labelled Australia’s newest super-rich “hotspot”.

The West Australian capital, currently the fourth-richest city in Australia, is expected to rank just below Melbourne by 2014 thanks to a giant new wave of wealth being generated by the region’s booming resources industry.

That presents an attractive opportunity for private bankers, money managers and luxury brands, but also for others who want to cash in on the commodities hidden not too far from the city’s sun-soaked coastline.

