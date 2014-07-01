Perth City Council Could Rip Up Rolf Harris Pavement Tribute

Image: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

A plaque honouring Rolf Harris in his home town of Perth may be removed.

The Lord Mayor of Perth, Lisa Scaffidi, says the city council will discuss the future of the tribute.

The 84-year-old Perth-born entertainer was found guilty overnight of 12 counts of indecent assault against four girls between 1968 and 1986. The judge told him to expect to go to jail when he is sentenced on Friday.

The plaque is one of more than 150 embedded in the footpath of Perth’s St Georges Terrace recognising notable Western Australians.

Scaffidi tweeted this earlier today.

.@CityofPerth Council will discuss Rolf Harris plaque in view of guilty verdicts overnight although a independent Cte choose them ea decade. — Lisa Scaffidi (@LisaScafPerthLM) July 1, 2014

She said the council will consider the views of the committee which selected Harris for the tribute.

