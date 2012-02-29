FLASHBACK: 'Americans Will Spend About As Much On Personal Computers As On Potato Chips'

It’s easy to lose a longer term perspective when banging around in the markets everyday.



Here is a clip from the February 1982 issue of Technology Review, which illustrates why its important to think longer term another reason why we always bet on technology.

We’re at the elbow of exponential innovation. Imagine what’s to come and that, our friends, is what is driving Apple’s price stock.

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.