Police have arrested 'persons of interest' in the case of still-missing toddler Evelyn Boswell on car theft charges

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen in December but only reported missing last week.

Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old girl in Tennessee, was last seen in December.

Her grandfather reported the child missing last week.

On Friday, Evelyn’s grandmother Angela Boswell and her boyfriend William McCloud – both of whom had been identified as “persons of interest” in the case, were arrested on charges that they stole a car.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing.

Law enforcement across several states are still on the hunt for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who hasn’t been seen in months.

On Friday, the toddler’s grandmother Angela Boswell, 42, and her boyfriend William McCloud, 33, were arrested on unrelated charges that they had stolen a 2007 BMW that was in the process of being purchased by Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, according to the Kingsport Times News.

During a press conference last week, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy described the pair as “persons of interest” in the case who may have information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing by her grandfather last Tuesday and an Amber alert was issued the next day. Cassidy told reporters that the last time they could confirm the toddler was seen was Dec. 10 or 11th, and that was by a babysitter.

Cassidy also said that Evelyn’s mother, Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell, has been cooperating with the investigation, but had not always been truthful.

Evelyn’s father Ethan Perry is active duty in the military and stationed in Louisiana. Her mother has full custody, according to Cassidy.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office On Monday, Maggie Boswell shared several pictures of her daughter Evelyn to social media.

Evelyn’s disappearance has attracted national attention, with social media discussion groups popping up around the case.

Maggie Boswell has been vilified on several Facebook pages that she appears to run by users demanding to know where her daughter is.

The mother had been silent through most of last week on the case but then started speaking with reporters about her daughter on Friday.

Boswell told WCYB on Friday that she didn’t contact the police because she thought the person who took her daughter might disappear.

“Well the reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her,” Boswell told the TV station. “And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. ‘She is the sweetest baby you will ever meet and will smile and want to hug you when you see her,’ Maggie Boswell wrote of her daughter.

On Monday, Boswell, who goes by Maggie Wood on one of her Facebook pages, posted photos of her missing daughter.

“Here are some more pictures of Evelyn, please share and help me find my baby!” she wrote. “She is the sweetest baby you will ever meet and will smile and want to hug you when you see her.”

Members of Boswell’s family, Cassidy, and community members have offered thousands of dollars of their own money as a reward for information in the case. The sheriff’s department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have received more than 375 tips related to the case.

“Finding Evelyn is our main concern and top priority at this time,” the sheriff said last week. “We’re not disregarding anyone as a suspect at this time.”

Anyone with information on Evelyn can contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

