Personalizing The Smartphone Experience: A New Crop Of Technologies Are Powering Individualized Apps And Ads

The way consumers discover and absorb information has transformed dramatically thanks to mobile devices.

The ability to be relayed information anytime, anywhere, and to hold dozens of apps in the palm of your hand has made content discovery and search inherently personal.

Several companies have launched new mobile technology that seeks to anticipate user needs and better help consumers integrate tasks between apps. These run the gamut from app launchers, digital concierges, voice-activated assistants, and task automation tools.

With these, users can create individualized mobile experiences tailored specifically to their needs. And with that, developers and marketers have a new, hyper-targeted way to reach consumers.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we survey the landscape of personalisation technology on mobile, assessing the strengths, weaknesses, and unique experiences each of the leading services brings. We’ll also size up the massive marketing opportunity these technologies make possible.

Here is some key information about personalisation technology:



In full, the report:

