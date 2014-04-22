Personalizing The Smartphone Experience: A New Crop Of Technologies Are Powering Individualized Apps And Ads

The way consumers discover and absorb information has transformed dramatically thanks to mobile devices.
The ability to be relayed information anytime, anywhere, and to hold dozens of apps in the palm of your hand has made content discovery and search inherently personal.
Several companies have launched new mobile technology that seeks to anticipate user needs and better help consumers integrate tasks between apps. These run the gamut from app launchers, digital concierges, voice-activated assistants, and task automation tools.
With these, users can create individualized mobile experiences tailored specifically to their needs. And with that, developers and marketers have a new, hyper-targeted way to reach consumers.
In a new report from BI Intelligence, we survey the landscape of personalisation technology on mobile, assessing the strengths, weaknesses, and unique experiences each of the leading services brings. We’ll also size up the massive marketing opportunity these technologies make possible.
Here is some key information about personalisation technology:
-
There are many buzz-worthy terms — contextualization, artificial intelligence, smart assistants, anticipatory computing — that overlap with the basic concepts of personalisation and customisation.
- Mobile users want information delivered to their phones in a more convenient, sophisticated, and personalised way. The days of searching a keyword in a desktop search browser are long gone.
- There’s a boom underway in consumer usage of apps that help them customise their smartphone experience. On Android, personalisation apps saw a 1,325% increase in user sessions between early 2013 and early 2014. Google Now is available on nearly 1 billion devices, several companies are looking to imitate Apple’s Siri, and task automation service app If This Then That, or IFTTT, has seen its “recipes” grow 80% since adding mobile support.
- A wide array of mobile technologies are already on the market, each capable of offering personalised features and services.But the biggest market for personalisation is probably within specific apps — technologies and algorithms that can help show users information tailored to their specific needs.
- This is the kind of individualized hyper-targeting that is marketers’ Holy Grail. Marketers need to better understand how end users are implementing personalisation, and how to be engaging without being intrusive.
