You can be the star in your own 'Destiny' trailer

On September 15, the first major expansion to blockbuster game “Destiny” launched. It’s called “The Taken King” — a reference to the expansion’s story. In celebration of the expansion’s release, developer Bungie have released a tool for creating your very own, personalised “Destiny” trailer. By going to this website, you can have a personal trailer similar to the one above, which I created with my personal account. Here’s how:

Visit this URL: https://www.destinythegame.com/legend-of-you/ Enter either your PSN or Xbox Live account name. Corey Protin Choose the character you wish to use. Corey Protin Then click ‘continue.’

That’s it! Four simple steps and you’re on your way to having your own professional trailer.

Produced by Corey Protin

