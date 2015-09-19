You can be the star in your own 'Destiny' trailer

On September 15, the first major expansion to blockbuster game “Destiny” launched. It’s called “The Taken King” — a reference to the expansion’s story. In celebration of the expansion’s release, developer Bungie have released a tool for creating your very own, personalised “Destiny” trailer. By going to this website, you can have a personal trailer similar to the one above, which I created with my personal account. Here’s how:
- Visit this URL: https://www.destinythegame.com/legend-of-you/
- Enter either your PSN or Xbox Live account name.
- Choose the character you wish to use.
- Then click ‘continue.’
That’s it! Four simple steps and you’re on your way to having your own professional trailer.
