personalisation Isn't Huge On Mobile Just Yet

personalisation is one of the hottest trends in digital marketing, but it hasn’t quite found its way to mobile.



Only 13 per cent of marketers were using mobile phones as a channel to deliver personalised experiences, according to an Econsultancy survey conducted in association with Monetate. Tablets were just a notch higher, at 14 per cent.

Both were significantly lower than the desktop, where 43 per cent of respondents were delivering personalised experiences.

personalisation is the attempt to create personalised online experiences for consumers — and improved business operations — leveraging data and past behaviour. For example, users known to be from a certain location or in the market for certain items can be shown special content. personalisation has grown out of the explosion of digital data in the past few years, as well as a natural desire to gain an edge over competitors.

However, for now it isn’t being rolled out to mobile. Part of that is probably due to technical issues — respondents cited technology and disparate data sources as two major impediments to personalisation — but also foot-dragging as consumer usage habits shift.

