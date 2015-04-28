The highest-earning women have these personality types

Science suggests certain Myers-Briggs personality types are more likely to be high earners.

But how does gender interact with your personal characteristics to determine your annual salary?

Data from Truity Psychometrics reveals that, among women, ENTJ (Extraverted Intuitive Thinking Judging) and ESTJ (Extraverted Sensing Thinking Judging) personality types are the highest earners.

ENTJ women come out well ahead of the pack, raking in about $US80,000 a year, while ESTJ women earn around $US68,000.

The next highest earners make significantly less: ISTJ (Introverted Sensing Thinking Judging) and ISFJ (Introverted Sensing Feeling Judging) women earn an average of $US49,000 and $US48,000, respectively.

As for the women who tend to earn the least, the Truity data suggests INFP (Introverted Intuitive Feeling Perceiving) and ENFP (Extraverted Intuitive Feeling Perceiving) earn an average annual salary of just $US39,000 each.

One way to explain the findings is the fact that ENTJ and ESTJ men and women are typically inclined toward leadership roles, making them more likely than other types to hold high-paying managerial positions. On the other end of the spectrum, the data suggests INFP women are most likely to be stay-at-home mums.

