The highest-earning men have these personality types

When you picture a “high-earning man,” what qualities do you imagine he possesses? Intelligence? Charisma?

New data from Truity Psychometrics sheds light on the personal characteristics of the top male earners.

In general, extraverted men tend to make the most. More specifically, ESTJ (Extraverted Sensing Thinking Judging) and ESFJ (Extraverted Sensing Feeling Judging) men earn the highest annual salaries — about $US95,000 and $US76,000, respectively.

ENTJ (Extraverted Intuitive Thinking Judging) men aren’t far behind: On average, those personality types make $US73,000.

Meanwhile, introverted men are concentrated on the other end of the spectrum. The lowest-earning men are INTP and INFJ types, who earn just $US30,000 and $US38,000.

These findings aren’t too surprising when you consider that ENTJ and ESTJ types are most drawn to managerial roles, meaning they’re more likely to assume lucrative leadership positions.

On the other hand, male Introverted Feeling types may be relatively low earners because, due to remaining gender bias, men who demonstrate a preference for cooperation and compassion may not be viewed by others as strong leaders.

