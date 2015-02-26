The personality types of all 50 states

We’ve all heard the stereotype of the friendly Midwesterner, or the neurotic New Yorker. They’re stereotypes, yes, but it turns out there may be some truth to them.

Personality and career assessment site Truity surveyed more than 12,000 residents in all 50 states and D.C. to find out if where you grew up has any bearing on your personality. Truity ranked the states based on the Big Five dimensions of personality: engaging with the world, getting along with others, responding to stress, using your mind, and organising your life.

Truity found that states like Nevada, home to Sin City Las Vegas, is the most extroverted state in the US, and that the Dakotas were the “friendly conservative” states in the country. Not surprising. But the most neurotic state, the survey found, isn’t New York — it’s South Dakota; and the friendliest state of the bunch is Montana. No Midwestern states fell in the top five there.

Take a look at Truity’s infographic below to see the results in full.

