9 all-too-relatable illustrations that boil personality down to everyday details

It all started with laundry, says João Rocha.

“Apparently there’s a right way to fold clothes, and at this particular point in time my wife was telling me how I was doing it all wrong,” wrote the Portuguese art designer in an email to Business Insider. “Now, my way was not as pristine as hers, but it had the added bonus of being much more efficient and fast, which is kinda the point when you’re folding clothes. I didn’t immediately have the idea to make a series out of it, but the spark came from there.”

In the spring of 2015, that spark turned into the Tumblr 2 Kinds of People, where Rocha illustrates this-way-or-that-way personality quirks many of us share. Soon, he’ll turn it into a book, which will be available through Workman Publishing in the US and Canada.

Below, see some of his illustrations, along with his thoughts on the differences that bring us together.

