9 all-too-relatable illustrations that boil personality down to everyday details

It all started with laundry, says João Rocha.
“Apparently there’s a right way to fold clothes, and at this particular point in time my wife was telling me how I was doing it all wrong,” wrote the Portuguese art designer in an email to Business Insider. “Now, my way was not as pristine as hers, but it had the added bonus of being much more efficient and fast, which is kinda the point when you’re folding clothes. I didn’t immediately have the idea to make a series out of it, but the spark came from there.”
In the spring of 2015, that spark turned into the Tumblr 2 Kinds of People, where Rocha illustrates this-way-or-that-way personality quirks many of us share. Soon, he’ll turn it into a book, which will be available through Workman Publishing in the US and Canada.
Below, see some of his illustrations, along with his thoughts on the differences that bring us together.
'2 Kinds of People is not about the things we do differently,' says Rocha, 'but what points we can find in common with other people.'
'It's not our nationalities, or religion, gender, or sexual preference. It's not how we look or how we vote. It's these things that in the end don't really matter.'
'A Muslim man from Dubai can prefer to slice his sandwich just like a Jewish old lady from New York, and they would have nothing else in common except for this.'
Rocha's most popular post was about pizza: Start with cheese or start with crust? Rocha, who is team crust himself, says some readers 'couldn't even fathom someone starting to eat a slice of pizza by the 'wrong' side.'
Rocha thinks of most of the differences himself, he told Business Insider in 2015, but readers have also suggested hundreds of ideas.
'Truth be told,' he said, 'in most situations you can't really distill the complexities of humanity into two sides as cleanly as I make it out to be.'
But, he says, people can change. 'The human condition is not static. We are always learning and evolving and we make decisions based on it every day.'
'Some personality traits are harder to change than others, but I don't think there's anything we cannot change.'
The only rule that guides his illustrations on 2 Kinds of People is that the images don't feature people at all.
'And that's the main take from this project for me,' he says. 'These are the differences that matter, these little quirks and preferences -- they are what make me, me and you, you.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.