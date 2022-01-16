Search

I’m a personal trainer with a family of 6. Here are 12 things I’m buying from Costco this month.

Rachel MacPherson
Fairlife chocolate protein milk and robert irvine protein bars at costco
I stock up on protein-heavy foods at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
  • I’m a personal trainer, and I pick up staples for my active family of six at Costco.
  • This month, I grabbed filling snacks, like protein bars, granola balls, and almond-flour crackers.
  • We needed some freezer staples, so I opted for things like riced cauliflower and mixed berries. 
Robert Irvine protein bars are the only ones I’ll buy.
Boxes of robert irvine's protein bars at costco
Robert Irvine protein bars at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
I’m not generally a fan of protein bars, and I’ve tried my fair share. I’d rather make my own or go without.

But when I saw people online raving about the Robert Irvine bars you can get at Costco, I decided to give them a try.

It’s not exactly like eating a Snickers bar, but they’re definitely superior to any other protein bar I’ve tried. They’re a quick, high-protein snack and a nice change from my typical protein shake or bowl of Greek yogurt.

Frozen mixed berries are versatile for breakfast and lunch.
Bags of frozen mixed berries int he freezer aisle at costco
Kirkland frozen mixed berries at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
We buy a lot of frozen fruit and vegetables since they last a long time and are packaged at peak freshness.

Mixed berries are perfect on top of waffles or stirred into oatmeal.

I also layer frozen berries into yogurt for my kid’s lunches. The berries keep the yogurt cold and thaw by snack time.

Simple Mills almond-flour crackers are a wholesome snack.
Boxes of simple mills almond flour crackers at costco
Simple Mills crackers at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
Simple Mills almond-flour crackers are salty, savory, and crunchy — satisfying so many cravings at once.

They work very well as a snack with cheese or nut butter.

My whole family loves them, especially my 18-year-old, who said they taste similar (but superior) to name-brand wheat crackers. 

My kids love MadeGood granola minis.
Bags of made good granola bites in boxes at costco
MadeGood granola minis at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
MadeGood’s adorable little balls of granola go beyond your regular bar. They have dried fruit and vegetable extracts like spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms.

You can’t taste the veggies, and they come in little packets that are both portion-controlled and easy to toss into a lunchbox.

Whole chickens are excellent for batch-cooking.
Whole chickens in the freezer coolers at costco
Whole chickens at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
We eat a lot of chicken breast, but nothing beats a juicy whole chicken with crispy skin.

I like to season them each differently and pop them in the oven for meal-prep batch-cooking.

I love to make a garlicky lemon-and-oregano version for Mediterranean or Greek dishes. I also make Peruvian chicken slathered in a green sauce made from cilantro, garlic, jalapeno, and mayo and spicy Tex-Mex chicken for burrito bowls or tacos.

Frozen riced cauliflower is a wonder food.
Bags of riced cauliflower in the freezer aisle at costco
Via Emilia riced cauliflower at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
Aside from using frozen riced cauliflower as a replacement or addition to rice, it’s also great for adding bulk, nutrients, and fiber to smoothies, oatmeal, and even waffles.

The Via Emilia brand comes in microwavable bags that make prep super easy. For basic recipes, I just heat them up, open the bag, add in a bit of butter and salt, and stir.

For oatmeal and smoothies, I mix it in while it’s still frozen and heat or blend with the dish.

Carbonaut bread is a balanced alternative to regular bread.
Bags of carbonaut bread varieties on the shelves at costco
Carbonaut bread at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
The seeded bread from Carbonaut is packed with protein and healthy fats along with fiber and some carbs.

It’s a more balanced bread product for anyone counting macros, eating fewer carbs, or trying to add fiber and nutrients to their diet. Plus, it’s super filling.

I prefer to toast this bread for the best flavor, then I slather it in chia jam and nut butter for sandwiches or snacks.

Fairlife high-protein chocolate milk is a heavenly treat.
Cases of fairlife chocolate protein milk at costco
Fairlife chocolate protein shakes at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
My love of Fairlife began with their jugs of chocolate and skim milk, which are filtered to be higher in protein.

When I saw that the brand made a higher-protein version of their chocolate milk in single-serve form, I had to get it. 

This chocolate milk isn’t just nutritionally boosted, it tastes better than any other I’ve had.

It’s super delicious all by itself or mixed into smoothies. I also love it added into coffee or warmed up to make hot chocolate.

Crepini wraps are made from eggs instead of grains.
Bags of crepini wraps in the fridge aisle at costco
Crepini wraps at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
I love whole-grain tortillas (which I also buy from Costco), but egg-based Crepini wraps are a nice change.

They’re very thin, like crepes, and are excellent with ham, cheese, and salsa. They can be heated in a frying pan to make cheesy breakfast quesadillas or rolled up with a pickle and dipped in mustard for a low-cal snack.

POM 100% pomegranate juice is great in smoothies.
Bottles of pom pomegranate juice in boxes at costco
POM pomegranate juice at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
My kids and I love smoothies.

I have one child who’s overdue for a growth spurt at 13 years old, so I encourage him to pack in as many calories and nutrients as possible. His smoothies have pomegranate juice, yogurt, protein powder, frozen fruit, and nuts.

Pomegranate juice pairs very well with mixed berries, and it’s quite sweet and intense, leaving no need for other sweeteners.

Costco’s frozen stir-fry vegetables make an easy and healthy weeknight meal.
Bags of frozen stir fry veggies at costco
Kirkland frozen stir-fry vegetables at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
There’s no easier way to pack in plenty of vegetables than a stir-fry mix.

When we’re short on time (which is often), we love to pair the Kirkland mix with steak, shrimp, or chicken and a simple homemade sauce made with Chinese five spice. We serve it with rice or soba noodles.

It’s simple, quick, and delicious, and the whole family enjoys it. 

Organic sweet-potato fries save me prep time.
Bags of frozen sweet potato fries at costco
Russet House sweet-potato fries at Costco. Rachel MacPherson
I wish I could make every vegetable side from scratch, but as a full-time working parent with kids in sports, that’s just not possible every night.

Russet House sweet-potato fries cook quickly in the air fryer or oven, and they’re crispy and delicious.

We love them as a base for homemade chili-cheese fries or under our spicy roasted chicken with some shredded cheese, black beans, salsa, and sour cream.

