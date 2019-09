We mentioned yesterday the collapse in the rate of personal savings of Americans, but didn’t have it with an up to date chart.



Now we do.

For February, the savings rate of Americans fell to 3.7%, from over 4% in the month before.

We’re not quite at housing bubble levels, but the cushion is definitely getting thinner.

Photo: FRED

