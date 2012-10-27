Sofia Vergara Fighting To Get Stolen 'Personal' Photos Off The Market—Here's Today's Buzz

- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images”Personal” photos of Sofia Vergara have been put up for sale after being allegedly stolen from her fiancé Nick Loeb’s BlackBerry. “The photos show Sofia in her bathroom and the bedroom, and, while they are personal, they are not fully revealing. But her management team are doing their best to make sure they do not become public.”
- NBCUniversal broke even on London Olympics, reporting a $120 million third-quarter profit on the London Olympics for its NBCUniversal entertainment arm and confirmed that it broke even on the Summer Games.
- Former “Man Show” host and current podcast host Adam Carolla will now be an official contributor for Fox News, where he will appear on “The O’Reilly Factor” weekly, as well as other shows occasionally.
- Matthew Vaughn is out as director of “X-Men: First Class Sequel,” despite having directed “X-Men: First Class” and writing the treatment for its sequel, “Days of Future Past.” Bryan Singer, who directed the first two “X-Men” films, is in talks to be the replacement.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly signed on to reprise his title character from 1982’s “Conan the Barbarian.” Universal is shooting for a summer 2014 release date for “The Legend of Conan,” but the studio is still searching for a director and writer.
- Jessica Biel will be taking Justin Timberlake’s last name. The actress has revealed that she plans to legally become “Jessica Timberlake,” but will still keep her maiden name professionally. “I think I really won the jackpot of names,” Biel told People.
- Awkward alert: The Kennedy clan announced they will honour Taylor Swift at their star-studded family gala in December, just hours before the singer announced her break up with Conor Kennedy.
