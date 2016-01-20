Here are the personal interview questions one CEO asks during every job interview

Geoscape César Melgoza, founder and CEO of business intelligence firm Geoscape.

When you’re in the hot seat, you can expect common interview questions like, “Why should we hire you?” and “What are your biggest strengths?”

But some interviewers may get a bit more personal.

While these queries may not always seem relevant to the job at hand, one CEO swears by two questions he says tell him a lot about a job candidate. They are: “What magazines and books have you read recently?” and “What do you do in your spare time?”

César Melgoza, founder and CEO of business intelligence firm Geoscape, tells The New York Times’ Adam Bryant in a recent interview that these questions help give him a sense of what motivates his interviewees.

“It’s always a very personal conversation, but it tells me a lot,” he says. “The question it answers for me is, ‘Are you investing in yourself?'”

Melgoza explains that everybody has choices about what they do in their spare time, and he’s looking to see if the candidates he’s interviewing care enough about their personal development to invest that time to make themselves better at something.

“Because after you graduate from college, that’s kind of the start, right? You still need to continue to learn about everything, and things are changing so rapidly. You have to keep up,” he tells Bryant. “And if you continue to hold yourself up to a high standard, then you will probably do things that make you better at that.”

