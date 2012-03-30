One of The Ugliest Numbers Around Is Coming Out Tomorrow

Tomorrow should be a fairly heavy day for data.



Of particular interest will be real disposable personal income for February. We’re interested, in part, because this number has oscillated in a fairly rhythmic manner over the past several years, but with the general trend of lower highs and lower lows.

Lately we’ve been on a downswing, and if that continues towards the zero line, it will be worrisome.

