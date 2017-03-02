Personal spending misses, personal income beats

Personal spending missed, but personal income beat.

For the month of January, personal income rose by 0.4% and personal spending came in at 0.2%.

Economists had forecast that both personal income and spending would rise by 0.3%.

Last month, personal spending rose by 0.5%, in line with expectations, while personal incomes came in at 0.3%, a hair below expectations.

Meanwhile, core PCE rose by 0.3% in month-over-month terms for January, above expectations of a 0.2% uptick, but rose by 1.7% year-over-year, below expectations of 1.8%.

NOW WATCH: What happens to your brain and body if you use Adderall recreationally



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.