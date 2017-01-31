Personal spending jumps by the most in 3 months

Consumer spending rose by the most in three months in December, according to the Commerce Department.

Personal spending rose by 0.5% month-over-month in December, in line with economists’ expectations, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

The prior month saw an increase of 0.2%.

The core PCE price index rose by 0.1% month-over-month in December, also in line with expectations.

However, personal incomes rose by 0.3% month-over-month, below expectations of 0.4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.