Here comes personal income and spending ...

The February report on personal income and spending is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for income to rise 0.3% while spending is expected to increase 0.2%.

In January, income rose 0.3% while spending declined 0.2%.

This report also includes the latest reading on PCE, a measure of inflation, with “core” PCE — which strips out the more volatile cost of food and gas — expected to show prices rose 1.3% over last year in February and 0.1% over the prior month.

We’ll be back with the latest numbers when they hit.

