Consumer Spending For July Higher Than Expected

This looks like a decent report.



Personal income was up 0.2%, which is basically in line with expectations. Consumer spending up 0.4%, which was ahead of expectations. Both are improvements from the unchanged levels in June.

Stocks aren’t doing a whole lot on the news. They were down earlier and now they’re basically flat, so it’s a bit of a rally.

From the announcement:

Personal income increased $30.0 billion, or 0.2 per cent, and disposable personal income (DPI) increased $17.6 billion, or 0.2 per cent, in July, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $44.1 billion, or 0.4 per cent. In June, personal income decreased $2.7 billion, or less than 0.1 per cent, DPI decreased $0.2 billion, or less than 0.1 per cent, and PCE decreased $4.0 billion, or less than 0.1 per cent, based on revised estimates. Real disposable income decreased 0.1 per cent in July, in contrast to an increase of 0.1 per cent in June. Real PCE increased 0.2 per cent, compared with an increase of 0.1 per cent.

Follow updates here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.