Personal Income Unexpectedly FALLS In August -- Last Month Revised Lower

Update:The number is out.
Personal income unexpectedly fell 0.1%. Analysts had expected growth of 0.1%.
Personal spending did grow in line with expectations of 0.2%.
Last month’s number for income was revised sharply lower, from 0.3% to 0.1%.
Markets haven’t moved too much on the news, but they remain sharply lower heading into the opening bell.
Original post: Here we go.
Analysts expect just 0.1% income growth in August, and 0.2% spending growth for the month
We’ll have the number out at 8:30.
