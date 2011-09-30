Personal Income Unexpectedly FALLS In August -- Last Month Revised Lower

Photo: Wikipedia

Update:The number is out.



Personal income unexpectedly fell 0.1%. Analysts had expected growth of 0.1%.

Personal spending did grow in line with expectations of 0.2%.

Last month’s number for income was revised sharply lower, from 0.3% to 0.1%.

Markets haven’t moved too much on the news, but they remain sharply lower heading into the opening bell.

Original post: Here we go.

Analysts expect just 0.1% income growth in August, and 0.2% spending growth for the month

We’ll have the number out at 8:30.

