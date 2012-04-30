Personal Income Rises 0.4%, Spending Grows By 0.3%

Photo: Flickr / [email protected]
UPDATE:
A pretty quiet number.
Incomes grew by 0.4%, a bit ahead of expectations of 0.3%.
Spending grew by 0.3%, a bit below expectations of 0.4%.
Nothing too special…
ORIGINAL POST: It’s going to be a huge week for data, and this is our first number.
At 8:30 AM, March Personal Income & Spending comes out.
Analysts are looking for 0.3% growth in income, a slight tick up from 0.2% growth in the month before.
Meanwhile, they’re looking for 0.4% growth in spending, sharply down from the 0.8% in the previous month.
Once again, analysts foresee spending outpacing income, something that arguably can’t be sustained.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.