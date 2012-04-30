Personal Income Rises 0.4%, Spending Grows By 0.3%

Photo: Flickr / [email protected]

UPDATE:



A pretty quiet number.

Incomes grew by 0.4%, a bit ahead of expectations of 0.3%.

Spending grew by 0.3%, a bit below expectations of 0.4%.

Nothing too special…

The full report is here >

ORIGINAL POST: It’s going to be a huge week for data, and this is our first number.

At 8:30 AM, March Personal Income & Spending comes out.

Analysts are looking for 0.3% growth in income, a slight tick up from 0.2% growth in the month before.

Meanwhile, they’re looking for 0.4% growth in spending, sharply down from the 0.8% in the previous month.

Once again, analysts foresee spending outpacing income, something that arguably can’t be sustained.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.