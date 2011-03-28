Big Unexpected Jump In Personal Spending In February

The number:



The 0.3% rise in income was bang-on with expectations. Last month was also revised a bit higher.

Spending, where analysts were looking for 0.5%, actually came in at 0.7%.

Nothing too radical here, but pretty solid.

Background: Analysts are looking for a 0.3% rise in income, and a 0.5% increase in spending. The latter will be particularly watched, as that’s expected to be an acceleration from the 0.2% gain in January.

