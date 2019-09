Photo: www.flickr.com

October personal income grew 0.4%. Analysts were expecting 0.3%.Personal spending inched up by 0.1%. Analysts were expecting +0.3%.



The full press release is available at the BEA website.

Back in September, income climbed just 0.1%. Spending increased 0.7%, which was revised up from a previous reading of 0.6%.

