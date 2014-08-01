PERSONAL SPENDING ACCELERATES

Personal spending climbed 0.4% in July, up from a revised 0.3% in June and in-line with forecasts.

Personal income also gained 0.4%, unchanged from June and in-line with forecasts.

Core personal consumption expenditures gained 1.5% in June, a tick ahead of estimates for 1.4%, and 0.1% month-over-month, down from the 0.2% rate in June.

PCE prices climbed 1.6% year-over-year in July, down from a revised 1.7% rate in June; and 0.2% month-over-month, down from the 0.3% rate in June.

Here’s what it’s looked like recently:

